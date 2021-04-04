GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana still plans to stop its statewide mask mandate for the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, but that does not mean anyone can just go maskless wherever they want.
Right across the Illinois State Line, Gary Mayor Jerome A. Price said he will keep enforcing mask orders at places like schools and government buildings.READ MORE: FBI Warns Of Surge In Job-Seekers Getting Scammed By Bogus Employers
The City of Gary’s health department said its increase in COVID cases is concerning. There is worry in part over that number growing, and the pressure to keep a crowd from Chicago from creating more of a spike.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm To Start The Work Week
“As we reopened some of our nightclubs and bars, we saw a large influx of people from Chicago which obviously affected our infection rate,” Dr. Roland Walker of the Gary Health Department said last week. “So it has been taken into consideration.”MORE NEWS: Some Business Owners Recoil At Warning That New Mitigations On Indoor Dining Could Be Coming Amid COVID-19 Spike In Suburban Cook County
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is allowing cities and counties to make their own mask rules.