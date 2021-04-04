CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 952 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 690,910 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,667, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 3,277,052 people have been tested in Indiana.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
As of Sunday, a total of 3,007,980 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,766,467 first doses and 1,241,513 individuals who are fully vaccinated.