CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was injured early Sunday during a quarrel in the Roseland community.
At 1:29 a.m., a 31-year-old man was in a quarrel outside with two other people in the 200 block of West 108th Street, and one of those other two people shot the man 14 times in the upper body.
He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.
A 45-year-old man tried to intervene in the fight and got shot twice in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.
As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.