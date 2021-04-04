CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood.
At 2:15 p.m., the 38-year-old man was driving south on LaSalle Street south of 115th Street when he stopped in the middle of the street and had a brief conversation with a man who came up to his driver’s side window, police said.
That man then took out a gun and shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.