CHICAGO (CBS)– Firehouse Subs is hosting a three-day recruitment event to fill 25 positions locally and 12,000 positions nationwide.
The recruitment event will begin on Tuesday, April 6 and runt through Thursday April 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Positions range from crew members and shift leaders to general manager positions. Applicants are asked to locate their nearest Firehouse Subs restaurant to interview directly with a representative on the days of the event.
A portion of every restaurant purchase goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, helping provide lifesaving equipment/resources to first responders and public safety organizations.