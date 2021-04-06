DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — We reached 80 degrees at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday.

Highs So Far: 04.06.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

After a low of 59 Tuesday night, gusty winds from the south on Wednesday will give us one more unseasonably warm day with highs near 80.

READ MORE: Vice President Kamala In Chicago, Visits Mass Vaccination Site
Highs Tomorrow: 04.06.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We have a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the day, but more organized rain and thunderstorm activity lines up along the approaching cold front at night.

READ MORE: Toddler In 'Grave' Condition After Being Shot In Face On Lake Shore Drive Downtown
Planner Tomorrow: 04.06.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The highest rain chances are from sunset to midnight Wednesday night.

7 Day Forecast: 04.06.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Leftover showers will remain on Thursday with highs in the 60s.

MORE NEWS: Lightfoot: Chicago Will Be Ready As Biden Announced COVID Vaccine Eligibility Opening To More People April 19

The normal high is 55 degrees.

Mary Kay Kleist