CHICAGO (CBS) — We reached 80 degrees at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday.
After a low of 59 Tuesday night, gusty winds from the south on Wednesday will give us one more unseasonably warm day with highs near 80.
We have a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the day, but more organized rain and thunderstorm activity lines up along the approaching cold front at night.
The highest rain chances are from sunset to midnight Wednesday night.
Leftover showers will remain on Thursday with highs in the 60s.
The normal high is 55 degrees.