DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a warm and sunny Tuesday.

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

READ MORE: President Biden To Move Up Deadline For Adult Eligibility For COVID Vaccine To April 19

READ MORE: 1 Person Injured In Crash Involving 2 Semi Trucks On I-80/94; Eastbound Lanes Closed

Showers and a few thunderstorms arrive late Wednesday and conditions remain unsettled through Saturday.

MORE NEWS: 7 People Injured After Fight Leads To Shooting In Englewood

Temperatures are expected to drop to the 70s into the 60s by Thursday.