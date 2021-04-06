CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two semi trucks on I-80/94 early Tuesday morning.
Illinois State Police said all eastbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the roadway.
#LakeStation – MAJOR delay on EB 80/94 from past Broadway to Ripley after a serious crash involving 2 semis. One was carrying paint that spilled all over. Only left shoulder gets by. Use the Toll Rd or US 20 instead. pic.twitter.com/cxkTeQDpPT
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) April 6, 2021
ISP confirmed one of the truck drivers was flown to a hospital in serious condition.
— Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) April 6, 2021
A semi truck was carrying paint that spilled all over the highway. Lanes will remain closed as crews clean up the debris.
Traffic is expected from I-65 to US-6. ISP said delays are expected in both directions.