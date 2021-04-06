DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, I-80/94, Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two semi trucks on I-80/94 early Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said all eastbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

ISP confirmed one of the truck drivers was flown to a hospital in serious condition.

A semi truck was carrying paint that spilled all over the highway. Lanes will remain closed as crews clean up the debris.

Traffic is expected from I-65 to US-6. ISP said delays are expected in both directions.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff