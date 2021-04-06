CHICAGO (CBS) — The mayor of a south suburb up for re-election today said his campaign signs were defaced and thrown away.
The city of Markham tweeted a photo that showed Roger Agpawa signs in a trash bin. The city also said someone painted over a photo of Agpawa’s face.
A pile of feces was found steps away from his campaign offices.
Polls are open until 7:00 Tuesday night for municipal elections in the suburbs. Positions including village presidents, mayors, clerks and trustees are all on the ballot.