DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.

READ MORE: Belmont Cragin Neighbors Complain That U.S. Postal Trucks Are Taking Up Parking Spots

Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures near 80 degrees. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

READ MORE: Cherry Washington Lost $30,000 To Contractor Who Didn't Complete Job, But She Still Succeeded In Opening A Nail Salon

MORE NEWS: 22-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition, 2 Others Injured After Shooting Near Eisenhower Expressway

Scattered showers are possible through Sunday. Temperatures drop into the 60s on Thursday and stay there through the weekend.