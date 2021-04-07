CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.
Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures near 80 degrees. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers are possible through Sunday. Temperatures drop into the 60s on Thursday and stay there through the weekend.