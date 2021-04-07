CHICAGO (CBS) — A slow-moving system will bring waves of rain and rumbles of thunder our way through this evening.
The best chance for stronger storms would be along and west of a Pontiac-to-McHenry line. Strong winds and small hail would accompany the strongest storms.
READ MORE: Police Search For Man, Woman In Attack On Employee At Niles Spa Last Week
Expect wind gusts of 40-50 mph with the strongest storms as they race north/northeast. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather KLOT – Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 1 3:57 PM CDT #ilwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/kZz3u7PJ9D
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) April 7, 2021
On Wednesday, we sat on the warm side of the system, with highs well into the 70s.
This area of low pressure will slowly rotate over our region for the next couple of days.
The low drops to 60 Wednesday night. Showers linger into Thursday with isolated thunder chances in the morning.
Leftover showers persist through the day.
The high is 66 on Thursday, and drops to 61 on Friday with a slight shower chance.