DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A slow-moving system will bring waves of rain and rumbles of thunder our way through this evening.

The best chance for stronger storms would be along and west of a Pontiac-to-McHenry line. Strong winds and small hail would accompany the strongest storms.

READ MORE: 21-Month-Old Boy Remains In Critical Condition, But Has Not Worsened, After Shooting On Lake Shore Drive

READ MORE: Police Search For Man, Woman In Attack On Employee At Niles Spa Last Week
10 p.m. Wednesday: 04.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, we sat on the warm side of the system, with highs well into the 70s.

Temperature Midwest: 04.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

This area of low pressure will slowly rotate over our region for the next couple of days.

Next 12 Hours: 04.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low drops to 60 Wednesday night. Showers linger into Thursday with isolated thunder chances in the morning.

3 p.m. Thursday: 04.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Leftover showers persist through the day.

MORE NEWS: Lake County Municipal Vehicle Plows Into Auto Repair Shop In Libertyville
7 Day Forecast: 04.07.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high is 66 on Thursday, and drops to 61 on Friday with a slight shower chance.

Mary Kay Kleist