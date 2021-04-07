CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were injured in a shooting right next to the Eisenhower Expressway.
Police said the victims were in a car, stopped at a light in the 4300 block of West Congress Parkway just after midnight, when someone pulled up and started shooting.
A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to her back and shoulder.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg and a 24-year-old female passenger was shot in the arm. They are both in good condition.
There is no one in custody and police are investigating.