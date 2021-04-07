Lieutenant Quention Curtis of Chicago is the Firefighter Hero. In the summer of 2018, Quention Curtis, who is a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department, founded the Black Fire Brigade. It was a response to inner city crime, which impedes the future of young people in our city and disproportionately affects Black communities.
The non-profit organization provides assistance with tuition for young individuals receiving training as firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians. The Black Fire Brigade also offers additional training and mentorship to participants. The organization has seen over 250 of its members successfully complete the program, including 60 single moms and three homeless students.