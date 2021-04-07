CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot opens a new library on Chicago’s South Side and announced some employment opportunities.

“This branch is a true embodiment of what we mean when we say libraries are the social and cultural nucleus of our communities,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor toured the new library in Altgeld Gardens with her wife, First Lady Amy Eshleman.

The new branch is one of 10 across the city that will be open on Sundays, starting April 18. All Chicago Public Library branches will expand to include Sunday hours through a phased rollout plan by the end of 2021.

But that’s not all.

“One Summer Chicago” is now accepting applications.

More than 21,000 jobs and internships are being offered this summer. It’s open to anyone between 14 and 24 years old.

“As someone who is passionate about libraries and expanding opportunities for our young people to thrive, I am thrilled to formally celebrate the opening of the Altgeld branch, the expansion of Sunday hours and the opening of applications for One Summer Chicago,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Taken together, these efforts will empower for residents of all ages to skill up, achieve upward mobility, and above all, chase after their dreams without being burdened by a lack of access to knowledge and resources.”

For more information on opportunities, you can click here or go online to OneSummerChicago.org.