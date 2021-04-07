CHICAGO (CBS) — Students returning to the University of Notre Dame this fall must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The University’s executive officers, President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., Charles and Jill Fischer Provost Marie Lynn Miranda and Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan wrote a letter sent Wednesday to the campus community.
The University said it will accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions.
"The safety of the University and local communities is always our highest priority," Father Jenkins said. "Requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is a new and important addition to our health policies, one that we believe will enhance public health at Notre Dame and in our community, while also contributing to our ability to return to a more vibrant campus environment."
The school’s leadership encouraged anyone on campus who has been vaccinated to register their status through an online tool.
The University currently requires enrolled students to be immunized for hepatitis B, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus and chicken pox, and last fall required all students to receive the flu vaccine, with documented medical and religious exemptions.
