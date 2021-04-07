Phalon Carpenter of Chicago is the Education Hero. As a professional mentor with Friends of the Children, Phalon works with 2nd and 3rd graders facing high levels of adversity. She is committed to mentoring this group of students from kindergarten through high school.
The students have been paired with Phalon to make sure that they have the resources and tools they need to help them succeed academically. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Phalon has broken boundaries to make sure her mentees don’t fall behind as school has gone virtual. She trained students’ caregivers and families to use technology for the children’s online schooling. As parents had to balance work and their children’s education, she developed a routine for her mentees to make sure they can be ready for classes every morning. She is committed to supporting her students and those who care for them to make sure the children succeed from grade school through high school and beyond