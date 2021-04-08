Cubs Break Out Of Slump, Slip By Reeling Pirates 4-2Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four Pittsburgh relievers.

Will Augusta Weather Soften A Firm Masters Course?Firm and fast conditions at the outset of the Masters suggest Augusta National won't be yielding low scores, but a little rain could change everything.

New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.

Home Opener At Guaranteed Rate Field With White Sox Fans Returning; Here's What You Need To knowWith COVID restrictions, today's home opener will look different.

Blackhawks To Buy AHL Affiliate IceHogs; $23 Million Capital Improvement Project Set Up To Renovate Rockford's BMO Harris Bank CenterThe Blackhawks will now own their AHL affiliate as they purchase the IceHogs from the City of Rockford.

White Sox Miss Out On Sweep As They Lose To MarinersKyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep with an win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.