CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash left an ambulance overturned Thursday evening on the city’s Northwest Side.
The accident happened at Addison Street and Kimball Avenue, on the boundary between the Avondale and Irving Park communities. Police said it happened at 8:06 p.m.
Emergency medical technicians were in the private Elite ambulance when it was broadsided by another car. The rig then flipped, trapping them inside.
From the ground, first responders were seen helping their colleagues onto stretchers.
They had to bust out the ambulance's front window to get the injured paramedics out safely. They were then transported to the hospital.
We spotted a vehicle with its front bumper detached. It appeared to have been involved somehow.