CHICAGO (CBS) — In the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, more than 50 cases of the virus has been reported at the University of Chicago in the past 48 hours.
According to a statement from the university, a “substantial number of cases are among students living on-campus, distributed across multiple residence halls.”
The cases are being traced to off-campus fraternity parties and there is concern that the students have contracted the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus.
As a result, those who have tested positive are in isolation. Students living in residence halls must observe a new stay-at-home period of seven days, beginning immediately. Classes will be conducted remotely, starting Thursday.