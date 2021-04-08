CHICAGO (CBS) — A Dunkin’ store served up a chaotic scene recently when police said a customer attacked a worker after being asked to put on a face mask.
It happened at a Dunkin’ Donuts in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue in Little Village.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Morning Showers
The customer-turned-defendant appeared in bond court on Thursday. She was identified only as Ms. Torres.READ MORE: Mayor Lightfoot Wants To Know Who Gave 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo The Gun Police Say He Had, But Repercussions For Such Crimes Are Rare
Torres is accused of using the store’s tip jar to hit the Dunkin’ worker. She is now charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.MORE NEWS: Local Expressway Shootings At Crisis Level With 59 So Far This Year; Man Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries In I-57 Shooting On Thursday
Bond was set at $10,000.