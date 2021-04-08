CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert on Thursday about a spate of burglaries in Lakeview recently in which the thieves enter while the victims are fast asleep.
The burglaries have all happened since Thursday of last week. In each incident, the burglar enters an apartment while the victims are sleeping and then leaves with property that can easily be carried away by hand.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
• Between 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 and 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 2 in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road;
• Between 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 in the 800 block of West Buckingham Place;
• Between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 in the 3300 block of North Clark Street.
A description of the burglar is not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.