CHICAGO (CBS)– In just a few hours White Sox fans will be back at Guaranteed Rate Field. With COVID restrictions, today’s home opener will look different.
The White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon with only a limited number of fans at 22% capacity. This means a little over 8,000 fans will be in the stands.
Anyone two years or older will need to wear a mask at all times, aside from eating or drinking.
Seats will be arranged in pods, providing a six-foot distance in any direction.
All tickets are mobile tickets and concessions will be cashless. This means you will need your phone at the ballpark today. Fans can even order from their seats through the MLB app.
Buona Beef, known for their meatball and Italian beef sandwiches, will be one of those vendors for fans.
Sheena Quinn, the White Sox director of public relations, said organizers are excited to have fans back in the ballpark with the safety measures in place.
“Everybody is thrilled, it feels like Christmas all over again here,” She said. “Chicago White Sox fans are ready for baseball in April.”