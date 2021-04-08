CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.
Thursday will be a rainy day with temperatures near 68 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but severe storms are not expected.
Showers will stay in the forecast all the way through the weekend.
Temperatures are dropping, but will stay above average.