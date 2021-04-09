CHICAGO (CBS) — A large protest rally took place in downtown Chicago Friday night. Demonstrators took over a Gold Coast intersection, demanding the city release video of police officers shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy.

Now the 21-year-old man who was with young Adam Toledo at the time of the shooting has been arrested on separate charges.

All week the group of dozens that shut down traffic at Connors Park has rallied in the Little Village community where the deadly police shooting happened, but Friday night they strategically left the West Side and ended up in the Gold Coast.

“We want answers,” said Carolyn J. Ruff.

“He’s 13 years old. How can you kill a child? It’s unacceptable, and everyone should be outraged,” said Joann Michael.

Chicago police insist the 13-year-old was armed, ran down an alley, and officers made the split second decision to fire, hitting Adam in the chest, when the gun was spotted at 2:30 in the morning.

“They can’t talk a little boy down? Shame on them,” said Ruff.

This group does not believe the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate thoroughly.

“It’s not too early to rally because that will bring the facts out,” said Michael.

The caravan started on the city’s West Side and zigzagged through the streets before blocking traffic in the Gold Coast. Adam’s supporters are divers, but the question if the shot was fired out of fear or something else.

“For us it’s very much a question if Adam had been White would he have died,” said Kenya Rodriguez.

The police body camera video will shed light to many of the questions. CBS 2 is told Adam’s family will see it next week, yet this group is insisting until all videos are made public they will continue to put what they call the pressure on CPD to be held accountable.

“Why is it that when you see a Black or Brown boy in the street, the police instinct is to shoot them? And they shoot to kill, and that’s a problem,” said Rodriguez.

Adam was laid to rest in a private ceremony Friday morning.

The demonstration in the Gold Coast was peaceful and lasted just under an hour.

COPA continues to investigate the case.