CHICAGO (CBS) — New video just released to CBS 2 through a Freedom of Information Act request shows serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman being confronted by Transportation Security Administration agents after she slipped away from a halfway house last month.
The call that led to her capture in this case was recorded:
Cook County Sheriff’s Office: This is Lt. Smith from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.
Dispatch: Yes.
CCSO: I’m calling in regards to, one of our subjects is tracking at O’Hare Airport. And that’s, I don’t know if you’re familiar with her name, her name is Marilyn Hartman.
Of course they were familiar.
That was March 16, two days after CBS 2's Brad Edwards' exclusive interview with her — an interview in which she promised she would never do it again.
Yet, 48 hours later, there she was.