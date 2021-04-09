CHICAGO (CBS) — A U-Haul truck got stuck under the historic covered bridge in downtown Long Grove.
Clearance problems are, unfortunately, pretty common.READ MORE: Federal Waivers Will Help Thousands Charged For Illinois Benefits Mistake
This is the 14th time this has happened. The most recent was back in early February.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, a 73-year-old man of Nashville, Tennessee, was operating the U-Haul box truck traveling eastbound on Robert Parker Coffin Road.READ MORE: 7-Month-Old Found With Traumatic Head Injury Hours After Two Older Children Were Picked Up By Police; Mother In Custody
The driver said he was following his GPS and didn’t see the signs restricting vehicle height as he approached the bridge.
“He proceeded under the bridge and the top of the box truck struck the bottom of the covered bridge. This caused significant damage to the truck and caused the truck to become stuck. He was not injured,” according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.MORE NEWS: New Video Shows Moment Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Was Arrested At O'Hare International Airport
The driver was cited for disobeying a traffic control device. Village officials are inspecting the bridge since it reopened in August of 2020 after undergoing repairs from a previous accident.