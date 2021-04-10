CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked by three men who ripped her keys out of her hands in the South Loop on Saturday evening, police said.
At 8:04 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Clark Street, the 55-year-old woman was approached by three men who snatched the keys to her car from her hands.
The woman tried to fight back, but one of the men drove away with her Audi Q5, police said.
The other two suspects drove away in the vehicle in which they had all arrived, which was a white Kia Soul.
The victim suffered scrapes to her back and a possible dislocated shoulder – having been pushed to the ground by one of the suspects as they fled. She was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
Police were not specific about where the carjacking happened beyond the block, but a Target store is located on that block of Clark Street.
As of late Saturday, no one was in custody and Area Three detectives were investigating.