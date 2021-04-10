CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
Driver did not go with the team to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and no one in their traveling party has been deemed in close contact or has tested positive.
But Cubs Manager David Ross said this should be a reminder about the continued seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’re kind of hoping for the best, but expecting the worst – and luckily, we’ve come out, so far, OK. That’s something that is an eye-opener for sure,” Ross said. “I think there’s been a couple of eye-openers to start the season that I think around baseball that should hit home, and understand that this is still a very serious pandemic that we’re in, and we have to continue to stay diligent.”