CHICAGO (CBS) — A British nonprofit cooking school has published a new cookbook geared toward people who have experienced loss of taste and smell from COVID-19.
Life Kitchen is offering “Taste & Flavour: A Cook Book to Inspire Those Experiencing Changes in Taste and Smell” as a Result of COVID” for free as a digital download.READ MORE: Man With 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo When He Was Fatally Shot By Police Facing Felony Gun Charges
“In it, you’ll find a range of recipes that use ingredient combinations, along with textures and other sensory factors, that we hope will help you derive pleasure from food – and we’ve excluded the ingredients we now know most people with Covid don’t fancy,” Life Kitchen said on its website.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Tapers Saturday Night, But More Scattered Showers Sunday
Life Kitchen learned through research that those who have lost taste and smell related to COVID-19 have experienced some distinctive symptoms. They have found they no longer want to eat things like onions, garlic, meat, and eggs, and they have found that certain foods trigger parosmia – or changes or a distortion to the sense of smell; anosmia – or the loss of smell; and phantosmia – or smelling something that is not there.
“Any of these olfactory conditions can have a profound knock-on effect for physical and mental health,” Life Kitchen said.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Indiana: 1,380 New Cases, 7 Deaths
Life Kitchen noted that it has used its five principles of taste and flavor – umami, smell, stimulation of the trigeminal nerve responsible for sensation int the face, texture, and layering flavor – to teach more than 1,000 people with cancer to enjoy food again. The cooking school hopes to do the same with COVID sufferers.