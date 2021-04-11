DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will start out with dry conditions in the morning, but isolated to scattered showers are more likely late in the day.

Temperatures will reach a seasonable high of 58 degrees.

Monday will bring sunshine, but that will give way to scattered afternoon showers.

The remainder of the week will be nice with seasonable temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

Forecast:
Sunday – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 58.
Sunday night – Isolated showers. 47.
Monday – Scattered showers possible by late afternoon. 62