CHICAGO (CBS) — Every birthday calls for a cake – and a resident pinniped at the Lincoln Park Zoo enjoyed one too on Sunday.
Storm is a Harbor seal who just turned 14 years old. Zookeepers presented him with a treat for the occasion.
Such that it would be called a cake, it was probably a cake you wouldn’t like. It was composed of Jell-O topped with squid and fish.

Storm recently turned 14! Keepers offered the harbor seal a "cake" topped with squid and fish. #FromAKeeper 📸 Allycia Darst pic.twitter.com/C3JYzuOBkp
But you are not a seal, while Storm is. And he liked it so much that he gobbled it right up.