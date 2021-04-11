DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Harbor Seal, Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — Every birthday calls for a cake – and a resident pinniped at the Lincoln Park Zoo enjoyed one too on Sunday.

Storm is a Harbor seal who just turned 14 years old. Zookeepers presented him with a treat for the occasion.

Such that it would be called a cake, it was probably a cake you wouldn’t like. It was composed of Jell-O topped with squid and fish.

But you are not a seal, while Storm is. And he liked it so much that he gobbled it right up.

