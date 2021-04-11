DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Lawndale, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The two women were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue just after 9 p.m. when the were shot.

READ MORE: Suspect In Custody In Violent Robbery Of Woman At Racine CTA Blue Line Stop, Another Robbery

The 29-year-old was struck in the back and both arms and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Indiana: 1,198 New Cases, 10 Deaths

The 28-year-old was shot in the lower right leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital as well.

The victims were unable to communicate any other details of the shooting.

MORE NEWS: At Least 21 People Shot, 3 Killed In Gun Violence In Chicago This Weekend

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff