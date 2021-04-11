CHICAGO (CBS) — Four suspects were in custody Sunday night after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the Roosevelt Road CTA Red Line stop.
Detectives said at 5:30 p.m., the robbers – reportedly two men and two women – targeted the 31-year-old woman at the subway station underneath Roosevelt Road and State Street.
The victim was on the platform when the four robbers approached her, sat down next to her, and surrounded her, police said. Two of the suspects took out handguns, and they demanded the woman’s purse and personal property, police said.
There were reports that one of the men shoved a gun into woman's abdomen. No one was hurt.
The suspects then fled south on a Red Line train, police said.
Police were able to stop the train near the 47th Street station and locate the suspects.
Four people were in custody Sunday night. Charges were pending.