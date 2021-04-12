(CBS/AP) — Authorities are investigating two weekend police shootings in Rockford, including one in which a man was killed.
The first shooting happened Saturday afternoon when gunfire erupted after Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance.
The man who was shot was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital. The second shooting happened Sunday evening.
Authorities say a Rockford Police officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old man.
No other details on either shooting have been provided. Both are being investigated by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force, which investigates police shootings in the region.
Shooting investigation in the 4200 block of Marsh. 26-yr-old male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound during a domestic incident. Please avoid the area.
— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 12, 2021