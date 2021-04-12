DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
(CBS/AP) — Authorities are investigating two weekend police shootings in Rockford, including one in which a man was killed.

The first shooting happened Saturday afternoon when gunfire erupted after Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital. The second shooting happened Sunday evening.

Authorities say a Rockford Police officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old man.

No other details on either shooting have been provided. Both are being investigated by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force, which investigates police shootings in the region.

