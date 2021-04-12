DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cook County Department of Public Health, Coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Health will release 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Tuesday.

The county announced the appointments will drop at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The appointments will be for dates later this week at all Cook County Health mass-vaccination sites.

READ MORE: Kendrick Adams Charged After Burglars Break Into Nordstrom On Michigan Avenue, Steal Purses

On Monday, all of Illinois except the city of Chicago moved to Phase 2 of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, opening eligibility to anyone 16 and older.

READ MORE: 'I Just Wanted To See My Grandma': Suburban Chicago Teens Help Peers Get COVID Vaccine Appointments

This release of appointments will include all three currently-approved vaccines – the two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county noted that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, and they must make appointments at a Pfizer site.

Those age 16 and 17 coming in for shots must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Dry And Quiet Pattern

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff