CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Health will release 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Tuesday.
The county announced the appointments will drop at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The appointments will be for dates later this week at all Cook County Health mass-vaccination sites.
On Monday, all of Illinois except the city of Chicago moved to Phase 2 of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, opening eligibility to anyone 16 and older.
This release of appointments will include all three currently-approved vaccines – the two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county noted that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, and they must make appointments at a Pfizer site.
Those age 16 and 17 coming in for shots must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.