CHICAGO (CBS)– Burglars targeted the Nordstom on the Magnificent Mile overnight.
Police said a group of three to four men shattered the glass door, at the Grand Avenue entrance, with a rock. The offender stoles purses and other merchandise.
The men fled the scene, and police arrested one offender close to the store.
A police officer was injured and treated at the scene.
A police officer was injured and treated at the scene.

Michigan Avenue is back open after a police investigation.