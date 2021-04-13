CHIAGO (CBS) — One thousand COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Tuesday in west suburban Aurora have been canceled, after the FDA and CDC recommended a “pause” in the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines while they investigate cases of blood clots.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said it is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."
As a result, a vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday at the state-run mass vaccination site at 970 N. Lake St. in Aurora has been canceled.
Aurora city officials said the 1,000 appointments scheduled for Tuesday can be rescheduled for an upcoming clinic where the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be used.
“We are encouraging anyone who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in recent days to seek medical attention if they have concerns. While these cases may be rare, please make it a priority to visit a healthcare provider immediately,” Aurora officials said in a statement. “We look forward to a thorough review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by federal health officials. In the meantime, we will continue to support vaccine rollout efforts where vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are used.”
Pfizer vaccine appointments are available in Kane County at www.kanevax.org.
A separate mass vaccination clinic at Fox Valley Mall on Tuesday, using the Pfizer vaccine, is still open, although all appointments already have been filled.