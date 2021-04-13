CHICAGO (CBS)– A barricade situation is underway in Morton Grove Tuesday morning.
Morton Grove Police and the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, Emergency Services Team have been outside a home, in the 8900 block of Oriole Street, for over 12 hours.READ MORE: Chicago Eighth-Grader Danielle Addo Thrilled To Compete In Scripps National Spelling Bee
Officers were called to the residence to take 51-year-old Kevin Maguire into custody for aggravated domestic battery. Police said Maguire displayed a shotgun and police have remained outside of the residence since.
Police said a family member, who was inside the house, was able to leave safely. Negotiations and contact with Maguire have been unsuccessful.READ MORE: FDA Recommends 'Pause' For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Review Blood Clot Cases
Police said the Maguire has pointed his weapon at officers out of multiple windows of the home. This has happened several times throughout the night.
No shots have been fired.MORE NEWS: Man In Serious Condition After Stabbing At Blue Line Pulaski Station
Residents are asked to stay inside until the barricade situation is over.