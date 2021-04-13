CHICAGO (CBS) — We now know who will receive Chicago’s first ever Mayor’s Medal of Honor.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the recipients Tuesday morning. Nine people will receive the bronze medal.
They include Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Chef Erick Williams of Virtue, Doctor Nick Turkal an emergency physician and Doctor Helene Gayle of the Chicago Community Trust.
They are all being recognized for their extraordinary contributions during the pandemic.
“As we begin to see the light at the end of the long, dark COVID-19 tunnel we’ve been in, it is vitally important for us to take the time to recognize and honor those
who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to support our city,” said Lightfoot.
The award ceremony will be livestreamed next Tuesday.
According to the city, several organizations and collectives will also receive the award. They include:
• Greater Chicago Food Depository
• Federally Qualified Health Centers
• Rush Hospital
• Gads Hill Early Childhoods Centers
• The City of Chicago’s Racial Equity Rapid Response Team (RERRT)
• CORE
• Pui Tak Center
• Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council Ballet Folklorico
• Koval Distillery