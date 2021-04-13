CHICAGO (CBS) — A big change in COVID-19 mitigation policy has been issued for high school athletes in Illinois.
They will not have to wear masks anymore in low-risk sports while playing.
The new rules came from the Illinois High School Association board on Tuesday night.
Those sports include baseball, softball, boys' tennis, boys' and girls' track and field, and bass fishing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will pay for testing for teams playing high-risk sports.