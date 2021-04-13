DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Illinois High School Association, Low-Risk Sports, Masks, Student Athletes IHSA, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A big change in COVID-19 mitigation policy has been issued for high school athletes in Illinois.

They will not have to wear masks anymore in low-risk sports while playing.

READ MORE: Many More Sex Offenders Are Living In One Englewood Building Than First Known, Raising Legal Red Flags -- But Ex-Offenders Say They Have Few Options

The new rules came from the Illinois High School Association board on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Family Of Adam Toledo Reviews Police Body Camera Video Of Teen's Fatal Shooting; Release To Public Won't Be 'Immediate' At Family's Request

Those sports include baseball, softball, boys’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ track and field, and bass fishing.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Coolest Day Of The Week On Wednesday

The Illinois Department of Public Health will pay for testing for teams playing high-risk sports.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff