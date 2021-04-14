DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department honored another firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19.

A ceremonial bell rang for Edward Singleton, the second CFD member to die as a result of the virus.

READ MORE: Preparation Work Begins In Jackson Park Ahead Of Fall Groundbreaking For Obama Presidential Center

Singleton was 55 years old and had been with the department since 1987.

READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Union Continue Negotiations Regarding COVID Safety

He’s survived by his wife and two children.

MORE NEWS: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has Seen Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo, But Won't Describe Footage Before It's Made Public

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff