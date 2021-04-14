CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department honored another firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19.
A ceremonial bell rang for Edward Singleton, the second CFD member to die as a result of the virus.
Singleton was 55 years old and had been with the department since 1987.
He's survived by his wife and two children.