CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire FC returned to play at an empty Soldier Field last season for the first time in over a decade.

Now, they get the first opportunity to have a home crowd there.

They will start with up to 25 percent capacity – about 15,000 fans.

“You know, the fan experience I think is really what adds a great atmosphere to the game; can really give you, especially home field advantage,” said Fire FC defender Jonathan Bornstein.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn asked Bornstein what he thought the realistic expectations were for the team this year.

“First of all, we want to make the playoffs. Last year, we were so close. You know, we haven’t been in the playoffs in a few seasons, so with all of the new changes that we had last year when everything was so new – new ownership, new coach, new sporting director, going into a new stadium – everything was so new,” Bornstein said. “This year, we have a much better base of players and a base of what we’ve built as a new club, and so the expectations are a little bit higher, you know starting from day one.”

Bornstein is one of the vets on what is a pretty young team. The 36-year-old said he is extra excited for the opener, because he knows he doesn’t have too many of these left.

The Fire FC take on the New England Revolution at Soldier Field on Saturday.