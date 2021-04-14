DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) — Matteson Police said a 10 year-old girl named Sariyah Brown has been located hours after going missing Wednesday morning.

Sariyah had last seen in front of her home at 11 a.m. on wearing a black, long winter coat, with fur around the hood, a pink scarf; a white t-shirt, and gray leggings.

Missing girl Sariyah Brown, described as 10 years old, African American, approximately five feet tall and 220 pounds.

Matteson Police expressed concern because, “Sariyah has a history of conversing with strangers online through the use of various social media platforms.” They were investigating whether or not she met someone in person after speaking with them online.

Matteson police said at 9:40 p.m. that Sariyah had been found. Further details were not immediately released.

