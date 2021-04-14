CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer who was injured on Tuesday in the Dunning neighborhood was pulled into a car while trying to arrest a man, police said Wednesday.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Addison Street and Austin Avenue.
Police said the officer was trying to arrest Jonathan Birman, 21, when the suspect pulled the officer into his car and took off.
Eventually, Birman hit a fence at the gas station and was arrested, police said.
The officer is expected to recover.