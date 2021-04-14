DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Addison Street, Austin Avenue, Chicago Police, Dunning, Officer Injured, Traffic Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer who was injured on Tuesday in the Dunning neighborhood was pulled into a car while trying to arrest a man, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Addison Street and Austin Avenue.

READ MORE: Bill Geared Toward Creating More Affordable Housing Passes Out Of Illinois Senate Committee

Police said the officer was trying to arrest Jonathan Birman, 21, when the suspect pulled the officer into his car and took off.

READ MORE: MISSING: Sariyah, 10, From Matteson

Eventually, Birman hit a fence at the gas station and was arrested, police said.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Public Library Posts Archive Of Speeches By Mayor Harold Washington, Born 99 Years Ago Thursday

The officer is expected to recover.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff