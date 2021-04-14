CHICAGO (CBS) — Robert Rybaltowski was going through an unbelievable struggle to get his unemployment benefits back.

Just two days after CBS 2 got involved, we are happy to report it has all been worked out.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov first brought you Rybaltowski’s story on Monday on the CBS 2 News at 10.

His unemployment benefits were suddenly cut off – blamed on a variety of issues – and no one seemed to understand why.

That included the workers at the Illinois Department of Unemployment Security. Rybaltowski spoke to IDES employees more than 40 times trying to get answers.

“I just keep getting this go-around,” he said this week.

He said he got the “go-around” from dozens of employees who have actually called him back – but kept giving him conflicting information. Add a new $24,600 overpayment to his troubles, and Rybaltowski just felt stuck.

But finally, after our story aired, Rybaltowski said all the issues have been resolved.

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.