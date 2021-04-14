CHICAGO (CBS) — A local doctor and his company have developed a new solution to help curb Chicago’s carjacking crisis.
It involves loud sirens, flashing strobe lights, and security cameras – all activated with a push of a button. It is a new system called the Yates Device.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Few Sprinkles Overnight
Victims just hit the switch before giving up their car to a criminal.READ MORE: Video From Police Shooting That Killed Adam Toledo To Be Released On Thursday, COPA Says
Sixty seconds later, the lights, sirens, and cameras go off.
“I know it’s real, because I’m a former carjacker. I know I’ve jacked six cars minimum,” said Tyrone Muhammad of Yates Enterprises. “If there was a device like Yates, I wouldn’t even attempt, because you don’t know which car has the device – it makes no sense.”MORE NEWS: Five Things We Know About The Adam Toledo Police Shooting Case
The Yates Device also includes a panic button inside the trunk in case a victim is abducted.