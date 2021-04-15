CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were rushed to the hospital Thursday evening from the scene of a fire in Beverly.
The fire broke out at 9330 S. Oakley Ave., according to the Fire Department.
An EMS Plan 1 was called, sending five ambulances to the scene. Three people were taken to OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center, and two were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
All were reported in fair-to-serious condition and were stable.
Two residents were displaced, the Fire Department said.