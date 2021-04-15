CHICAGO (CBS) –– It was literally one second.
In that moment, Adam Toledo turned toward a pursuing Chicago Police officer, who shot him once in the chest.READ MORE: Cook County To Release 10,000 New First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Friday
CBS 2 has slowed down the final second before the fatal shot.
The video shows Toledo standing sideways–his left arm facing the officer and his right side and hand briefly behind the fence where a weapon was discovered.READ MORE: Elected Officials And Other Leaders Express Grief, Outrage Over Adam Toledo Police Shooting Video
Adam turns counter-clockwise as his right hand comes from behind the fence. His hands are raised and he is shot. The flashlight from the officer illuminates Adam’s raised hands and it is unclear whether there is a gun in his right hand, as Chicago Police say, or a shadow created by the light. A enhanced video released by Chicago police shows what they say is a gun in Adam’s right hand before he made a pivot toward the officer.
Based on the positioning of his right arm, it is possible that Adam dropped the gun behind the fence (where it was found) before turning to face the officer. The Toledo family attorney said Thursday that Adam did not have a gun in his hand when he was shot.MORE NEWS: Adam Toledo Shooting Video: Use Of Force Expert Says Close Look At Footage Shows Boy Holding Gun; 'The Barrel Of The Gun Was Shining'
In real-time, the moment of Adam’s turn, to raising his hands, to the shot is one second.