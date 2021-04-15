CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Health will release about 10,000 first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday at 12 p.m., the department said in a release Thursday.
Appointments are available for people 16 and older, but the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Those individuals must schedule their vaccine appointment at a Pfizer site and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Vaccinations are by appointment only.
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833)308-1988 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.