By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Health will release about 10,000 first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday at 12 p.m., the department said in a release Thursday.

Appointments are available for people 16 and older, but the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Those individuals must schedule their vaccine appointment at a Pfizer site and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833)308-1988 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

