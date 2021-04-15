CHICAGO (CBS) — Body camera video and other materials from the police shooting that killed Adam Toledo, 13, were released Thursday.
Here are five things we learned from examining the materials:READ MORE: Adam Toledo Shooting: Slow-Motion Video Of Seconds Before Teen Was Fatally Shot
• The video taken early on the morning of Monday, March 29 shows Adam and 21-year-old Ruben Roman standing on a street corner when several shots were fired. Both then ran past a church and into a nearby alley. Body camera footage shows an officer chasing Adam down the alley, telling the boy to show the officer his hands.
• Adam can then be seen stopping near a gap in the fence in the alley, with both hands at his side, his left shoulder facing the officer. Police said the video shows a gun in Adam’s hand as he turned toward the officer, and his hands started to raise up, when the officer shot him. However, it’s unclear from the video posted on COPA’s website if Adam was holding a gun, if his hands were empty, or if he had thrown away a gun before turning toward the officer. Family attorney Adeena Weiss Ortiz said the video does not show Adam holding a gun, despite what CPD has maintained.READ MORE: Adam Toledo Shooting Video Released By Civilian Office Of Police Accountability As Mayor, Community Leaders Urge Calm
• Only a matter of seconds elapse between the time the officer yelled for Adam to stop, asking him to show his hands, Adam putting his hands up, and the officer shooting him. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said only about one second elapsed between the time Adam began turning toward the officer and when the officer shot him.
• After shooting Adam, the officer can be heard radioing for medical help. The officer then apparently tried to treat Adam’s wound and performed chest compressions as other officers arrive at the scene. After attempting CPR for a couple minutes, the officer then walks away and starts pacing as other officers apparently tried to provide aid to the boy.MORE NEWS: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doesn't Support Aldermen's Plan To Create Database For Decades Of CPD Misconduct Files
• The first time a gun is clearly visible in the officer’s body camera video is about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after the officer shot Adam, when the officer shines his flashlight on a handgun on the ground, leaning against the fence next to Adam, on the other side of the alley. Surveillance camera video from a building near the alley appears to show Adam’s hand on the other side of the fence from the alley just instants before he was shot.